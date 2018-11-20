Transcript for 'Dance Moms' star Mackenzie Ziegler releases her debut album 'Phases'

guest from "Dance moms" and "Dancing with the stars juniors" which airs Sunday night on ABC. Today she's releasing her debut album "Phases." Did we mention she's only 14 years old? Please welcome Mackenzie Ziegler. ?????? Hello, Mackenzie. Hi. Great to see you. You too. "Phases" out today. You have to be excited about that? Very excited. Thanksgiving is a few days away and you are in the Macy's Thanksgiving day parade. Yes. I've never -- have you ever been in a parade like that? No. Have you been practicing your wave? Yes. My sister and I have been practicing. Show us your wave. It's like a princess. Is that only when you're royalty? Can't you be like this? Yeah, probably like peace signs. Peace is always the safe way to go. Yeah. You could throw a heart down. You could drake it. Oh, yeah. What are you doing after the parade? Well, I'm performing with my friend Johnny Orlando. I'm spending Thanksgiving with their family. He's Canadian so he doesn't -- They probably do it up huge. They don't celebrate like American Thanksgiving. We're going to try and show them what American Thanksgiving is like. We can send you a nuked Turkey for them. We can microwave a Turkey for you. You don't want to go empty handed. For sure, yeah. More big news, your album "Phases" is coming out. You wrote six songs on it. Yes. What is your writing process like? I wrote with two girls who are like 20 years old. I wrote with older people, but they didn't understand anything. Those old people. How old were the old people, 25? They didn't understand any of what I was talking about I guess. They weren't hip I would say. She's doubling down. I'm about to cry. No. You guys are cool. Thank you. Don't throw us under the bus, Corey. CIA also wrote a song. Yes. "Wonderful." How does that even happen? I was talking to her about writing my own music. I was like I really want to write my own music. I was like it would be cool for you to write a song for me. She was like I'll write you a diddy. I was like I don't know what a diddy is, but cool. Those old people. She wrote me a song and she sent me a demo of her singing. I was so nervous to record over her voice. I was like I have to do that right after she did? That was crazy. I felt very intimidated, but she was awesome. When CIA writes a song for you and sings it, obviously she thinks you can do it better than she can. That's why she gave it to you. She's so supportive. The music video for your song "Wonderful" drops today. You've said it's the favorite video you've done. Yes. Why? I got to dance with my "Dancing with the stars" partner sage. I incorporated some dancing I've never done before. I enjoyed this. I love the song as well. We have an exclusive first look. This is Mackenzie Ziegler's "Wonderful." Take a look. ??? Every move I make is a little more intentional ??? ??? every day I try a little harder than the one before ??? ??? every day every day is better than yesterday ??? ??? every day every day I'm closer to wonderful ??? ??? every day every day ??? I gotta say that was wonderful. Thank you. You are wonderful. Thank you so much. Congratulations on "Phrases" and the song "Wonderful" and the Macy's Thanksgiving day parade. Thank you. Young lady you're doing it all. Thank you so much. We're so happy you shared it with us. Thank you. She called us cool.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.