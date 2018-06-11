Transcript for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's creative get-out-the-vote midterms message

We have my mom and dad. Mom and dad get a standing ovation. Mom and dad, you're getting a standing ovation. We don't even get those. And all they did was have me. They did have three others. They deserve it. We're happy they did. I have a quick question for you. What kind of kid was Sara growing up? You want to talk about it now or after the show? There's a before the show and after the show conversation we can have. High energy. I was a talker. My mom once asked me -- she was getting frustrated. I'm the third of four kids. She was like Sara, why are you talking so much? What did I say, mom? God just gave me so much conversation. I blamed it on god. Blame it on god. Nothing you can say about that. Mom and dad, so happy you two are here seriously. You created one heck of a daughter that we're happy to have here with us. Today is election day. It's important to get out there and vote. Two of my favorite guys, the rock and Kevin hart, they had a little fun with this. I love the rock. Check this out. Did they both have fun with it or did one have fun? One had fun. The rock said get out and vote. Do it for me. Do it for our little ones. #Voteus. Get out and vote if you already haven't. It's always shocking to me that even in a presidential election we have less than 50% of people showing up to the polls. I always think -- it goes back to those social studies days. People fought so hard for our right to vote and to be our own country. I'm like if you don't use it, you're taking it for granted. Vote! Vote! I wanted to mention a dear friend of ours, Amy robach, has a little daughter ava. I got to go to an event the other day. Ava is 15 years old. She's the co-founder and head of her own nonprofit. 15 years old and she started it. It's called the cure campaign. Everybody knows somebody. Their mission is to increase federal spending for cancer research. She was the little girl who tells the story of hearing her mom had cancer and she channelled that energy and said I want to make a difference. She said I want to use my voice for good. I thought you're 15 years old. What was I doing at 15? According to your mom you were just talking. I've been talking ever since. I would encourage you to check out the cure campaign. Everybody knows somebody. Tell your connection to cancer and she also co-founded this with Laura Dern's daughter. When I went into the room -- I've never been to an event ran by kids. I felt like I was at a junior high dance. They all had roles. The head of merchandise was ava's little sister Anna. She's 12 years old. She's the co-head of merchandise. The whole thing was run by young people. I've never been more inspired than when you look up to someone standing at a mere 5 foot. They're so impassioned. They're so moving. It's nice to see young people out there doing something. It's the next generation. Congratulations to ava. . We see ava around here all the time. She's the -- I don't want to say the school she's in, but she's in the "Fame" school which is very tough to get into, but very talented in everything she does. Congratulations, ava. Good luck with that. We love you, ava. Thanksgiving is not even here. I'm so hungry. Have you decorated already? For Thanksgiving. For Christmas. Thanksgiving decorations are not cool. I loved the little Turkeys. I decorate for Christmas Thanksgiving week. Really? While I'm in a food coma I do that. There was a study published that says decorating is actually good for you. It makes you happier. Of course it does. You sing Carols. You sing Carols while you decorate? Absolutely. I don't sing. You turn on full play lists of Christmas music. It fills the air. It's all about ambience at Christmas. You light candles. You smell it. You get the tree out. The kids -- everyone is happy. Do you have a memory of being a kid? Gosh, yes. Our Christmas is epic. We do lobster on Christmas eve. We used to go to church. Y'all are rich. We did it in the middle of Iowa and we would all go to the dinner table in our slips. We had church clothes on. You would get messy. We would walk in in our first layer of church clothes. We would eat, put on our dresses, go to church. I'm thinking about lobster in Iowa. I don't know. I think my parntd -- parents -- It's like sushi. I don't know where the -- why lobster? Why lobster? I don't know. You all liked it. We did it one year and that was it. We all liked it and that was it? We thought it was a special treat. My life hinges on these traditions and there's no emotional meaning to them. They looked lobster. The church service, decorating the tree. We still go home and my dad reads "Night before Christmas" to the older kids. The younger kids show up if they want. We have so many traditions. We stick to it. We get very angry if we break. Really? Uh-huh. I remember trying to be the one that put the star at the top of the tree. They're holding you and you're trying not to fall. Did you have a tall family? No. I had tall uncles, but I'm the tallest one in my immediate brothers and sisters. Seriously? Yeah. You have vertically challenged folk in your family? No. They're not vertically challenged. They're 6 foot or 6'2". I'm 6'5". The ladder experience for Normal families is dangerous. If the family is fighting over who is -- I got it. That's nothing. Our cabinets are a little higher than most homes. Okay. They're a little higher. I used to love trying to put the star on top of the tree and then you get the gifts and trying to guess what's in them. I love that. You were a shaker? I wasn't a shaker because I was afraid of what I would break. I wanted my stuff intact when it came out of the box. Around Thanksgiving I'm going to do the Christmas decorations. I love the real tree with the smell. Yeah. That's very important. Ever since watching Chevy chase's Christmas I'm haunted by what will come out of my tree. Do you guys watch the Chevy chase Christmas special? What came out of the tree? The squirrel. They live in trees. No shocker. There's stuff in there that could come out. It's the gift that keeps on giving. You got a tree all the way home and didn't realize there was a squirrel in the tree? Oh, it's a movie. I'm sorry. It's where I get all my

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.