Transcript for Can you tell the if these are old episodes of 'Ricki Lake' or hilarious celeb tweets?

I'm not Michael Strahan or Sara Haines. I'm Ricki lake. Don't worry your hosts are right over there. Right now we're going to choose some audience members to help out with the rest of the interview. Matthew Sims and Steve Brower, where are you? Come on down. Come on ever, everybody. Steve, good to see you. Matthew, how you doing? I'm good. Now we've got our teams set. It's Steve with team Sara and Matthew with team Ricki. Everybody at home is getting ready -- listen up. I'm trying to get you right. Everybody at home is getting ready to trick-or-treat. We have a game we'll call Rick or tweet. Now these could be titles of an episode of Ricki lake or actual celebrity tweets. Whoever guesses it and gets the most wins. I think I have an advantage. I'm going to say that. I don't know if you do. Sara is a good guesser. Here we go. Ready? Ready. Hit that buzzer when you know. Rick or tweet, mom get a clue you're way too old to be dressed like Britney. Definitely an episode of Ricki. We got to go faster. Come on team Ricki. Rick or tweet. International manhunt for the world's sexiest man. That's my show. It is a show on Ricki lake. They were all half naked and oiled up. Can you relate, Michael? You remember the oil don't you? Rick or tweet. What's going on with my career? That doesn't feel -- that's a tweet. You're right. I like how you had to look at your partner and go move your hand I'll hit the button. Rick or tweet. I'm being buried in my fishnets. Tweet. Tweet by Cher. That was a Cher tweet. They're coordinated with the dancing. You two got to step it up. We have our struggles. Here we go. Rick or tweet. My style is magical and yours is tragical. I'm the true diva. That's my show. That's your show, Ricki. Hey, you're 3-2. Come on. Pick it up. Let's go. Rick or tweet. I'm under slept and ready for action. I'm going tweet. That's a tweet by Anna Kendrick. You want to dance? You want to join that dance? I'm just making sure. Rick or tweet. Partying with my mom. Show. That is the show. Okay. All right. Obviously you're playing with a fan. Rick or tweet. I went through puberty at 26 years old. That's a show too. It's a tweet by Ryan Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds? Ryan Reynolds. Two more to go. Okay. Rick or tweet. Guess what, you're not my only lover. My show. That is your show. I think we did that like 100 times over. You are not my only lover. It's evergreen. All right, last one. Rick or tweet. I could go like four hours before I would excitedly tell someone I'm a spy. I was just under. It was a tweet. That was a Chrissy tiegen tweet. You're right. Oh! Team Ricki.

