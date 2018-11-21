Transcript for The hilarious Kristin Chenoweth and her adorable puppy visit 'GMA Day'

legend who has done it all from the stage to the big screen and even TV, she's wowed audiences with her voice and bubbly personality. And now you can catch her on ABC's special "I'm coming home." Let's take a look. This is the fifth year of Broadway boot camp. You all have been. Some of you twice. I've asked you to come here to sing the national anthem with me. That's happening. I'm super stoked. I bet when I get out there I'll be nervous. Right now I'm so happy I was chosen to be one of the six to be here. Oh, boy. It's all or nothing. Let's go do it right now. Please welcome Emmy and Tony award winner and all around amazing person, Kristin Chenoweth. Hi. Hi. I love seeing you. How are you? I missed you. I missed you too. Is Kristen not one of those people that every time you want to see her, you just love on her? You're such a light shining from the inside. Thank you. That is true. It's so true. I run up to her every time I see her. I do it too because I really like nice people. Here we got the best. I'm like pick me up. I usually do pick you up. I know. I missed it. It's not too late. We've got a long show. In that clip we just saw you were giving advice to young Broadway up and comers. What's your biggest piece of advice for young people? It's one I give a lot. It's easy. When you can't see yourself doing anything else and being happy, you should do it. If you see yourself being an accountant or having a different job and being content, you should do that. This industry is hard and challenging as we all know, but it's also amazing. If you can't see yourself doing anything else, do it. Go for it. I like that. To see those kids and how excited they were to perform at that game --you're an Oklahoma legend. Broken arrow, Oklahoma. That was Oklahoma City thunder playing the L.A. Clippers who have a player on there that's 7'3". You took a picture together. I want to see this picture. Wow. I mean, his hands came up around my neck. I thought, wow, I'm like a basketball. I mean you guys, my neck hurt after. I was like -- You can't even lean up. You should just go for the knees. That's going to hurt you. I do it in life. The great thing is it's part of your charm. Thank you, Michael. You are perfect as you are. Thank you, baby. I really, really believe that. Thank you. What are your Thanksgiving plans? We go to my mom and dad's in Oklahoma and eat a ton of food. We get in a food coma and watch TV. Isn't that what everyone does? Do you spoil your dog thunder? I love thunder. She's here. Thunder come here. She's got on her burberry. Thunder clap. She's named after the basketball team. She's been a tough one to train. I rescued her two years ago. She's really good on planes and in hotels, but at home she's a bad girl. It's a doodle. Yes. I have a golden doodle. I'm looking at that face and it looks like my little baby Enzo. Aren't they the best? I remember when you came to "The view" you were like this little one doesn't know how to do anything I ask. Did she get any better? No. Well a little. I wrote a little song. ??? Somebody I know needs obedience school ??? it goes on and on. She's getting better. I'm not good at training. You're a softy. I am. Michael, I'm a softy. How do I change that? Could you imagine her trying to be tough? Thunder you ate up my shoes, but here's a treat. That's exactly it. You hurt mommy's louboutins, but here's a bone. That's how it happens. You have an amazing special coming up. Are you excited? Yes. It's called "I'm coming home" on this network. I just want to say this. I don't know if anyone has gone home and had a moment. Maybe you live there. Go back home and have the experience. It became bigger than myself. It was so cool to see teachers and kids coming up to me owning who they are. It's so different. We had eight people in choir when I was in high school. Now there's maybe 100. I cried. That's big. In broken arrow high school. You have so many kids and so many kids are seeing you and you inspired them. Thank you. Was it overwhelming to go home and receive the love and realize there's some people you haven't thought about and they were like Kristin? Yes. Teachers. Teachers surprised me. There he was, he was a huge major influence in my life. Here he was showing up to surprise me. I was on the pom pom squad. We didn't have much. I performed at halftime. That's when I thought, oh, I'm going to dance. The teacher showed up, Ms. Decker she was like here's your jacket. I got to dance with some of them. They were great. I'm not so. I can't kick and do the splits anymore. It was fun. We want to play a little game with you. Oh, no. It's called 100 in 1. I'm going to ask you as many questions in a minute I can. I have 100 on the sheet. I don't know if we can get to all those. We're going to. Stanley Tucci was here last week and he was the first person to ever play so he has the record. What was the record? I gave him 11. Legitimately it was 9. I believe you. He swore so we gave him 2 points for that. He thought it was so funny we rounded up. That's genius. We felt bad for him. I'm going to beat Tucci. You got this. Tucci, I got you. Tucci, you got him. We'll put one minute on the clock. Rapid fire. Favorite color? Pink. Favorite season? Fall. Who was your fifth grade teacher? Ms. Foster. One thing you can't leave home without? Chapstick. Least favorite food? Fish. Weirdest thing in your purse? Huh? Weirdest thing in your purse? Lint roller. When was the last time you googled yourself? Last night. Biggest pet peeve? When people pick their nose. Oklahoma state bird? Fly catcher. A drink you despise? Bourbon. Street you grew up on? Edgewater. What's your biggest fear? Flying. Any tattoos? No. What is the strangest thing you've ever eaten? Octopus. What's your nickname? Shorty. Do you take selfies? Of course. One of your favorite roles? Lillian on the 20th century. What was your favorite subject in school? Drama. Coffee or tea? Tea. Who would you love to co-star in a film with? Dolly parton. What's your middle name? Dot. What's the last show you binge watched? So many. Tucci went down. You did it. Thunder, mom is the champ. That's right. I try to be. You struck the leader chart. That was fun. This is so fun. 21. Thank you so much, Kristen. Check out Kristen on ABC's Thanksgiving special "I'm coming home" at 10:00 P.M. She's performing with the choir on Christmas. Check out her Christmas album "A

