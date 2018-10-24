Transcript for The legendary Ricki Lake gives Sara Haines and Michael Strahan her best advice

She's an Emmy award winning talk show legend. Give it up for the one and only Ricki lake. Hey, everybody. Very comfortable having a microphone. Such a pleasure. I really love you. I love you. I've loved you for years. Hello. You guys are such a good team. Do I get to keep holding this microphone? No. You can put it down. That was an homage back to when you had your show. It is like going home. From the doorbell to the audience I was saying don't you remember that so well. It's like pavlovian. Yeah, it's stuck in my brain. I would say I'm not expecting anybody. That's for you. It was usually some cheating boyfriend or DNA test, something life changing. That's when you lean in like this. I can't believe it's been 30 years since "Hair spray." Yeah. It feels like that's another nostalgic one you can watch over and over. You were only 18. I was 18. We shot the movie in '87. I was 18. It came out in '88. John waters and Debbie Harry and all the cast had a screening at the academy of arts and signs. It was surreal. I brought my 17-year-old to the screening. He was the age I was when I made the film. It was a head trip. You have these life experiences that don't feel that long ago and yet here I am 50 in the blink of an eye. You look fantastic. She doesn't age. Thank you. Having a little extra weight helps with the aging process. Oh, Ricki. You're looking good. I can't get on board with this. Then, when you were 24, you hosted your own talk show. Yeah. How many people grew up with me? Everyone. I was 24. You did it for 11 years. Do you have any advice for us? You guys are golden. I told you I'm genuinely a fan of you, both of you. You're authentic. Thank you. The key is being relatable, likable, a good listener. That's what worked for me. You guys have a lot of the qualities I had back in the day. Thank you. Thank you. I mean it. I'm very discerning. I can tell when someone is phoney and not true to themselves. So I'm really fans of both of yours. I love that seal of approval. You just mentioned that you just turned 50. It's not old. It's mind boggling that you look the way you do. You went to burning man for your 50th. Yes. I'm going to be burning man for my 51st, 52nd and 53rd. It is literally the greatest place in the world, the greatest place I've ever been. I heard about it. You heard about it? I've never gone. I want to see pictures. They threw up pictures probably. It's freedom of expression. There's me and my posse. It's a magical community that comes together for one week out of the year every year. It's a city. It's a full on city. There's no commerce, no exchange of money. Everyone is at their highest vibration. It's a magical place. If it peaks your curiosity -- It does. It's an amazing place. People go with their kids. You can go sober. You can have a great time. Anything goes. Magic happens. You have two boys. I do. 17 and 21. Yeah. You did your homework. I have one graduating from college. Milo, remember when I was pregnant with milo? He's 21 with a full beard. What did they think of burning man mom? I would love for them to experience it. I think it's less cool for them hearing it from their mother. But you're Ricki lake. They don't see me as Ricki lake. They see me as -- they don't know how cool their mother is. It sounds spiritual. It's truly life changing. If they need to know how cool their mother is, have them call us. We'll tell them about it. We're going to talk about another one of your passion projects. It hits theaters Friday. It's a documentary called "Weed the people." It follows families affected by cancer and their options including medical marijuana. What is it like listening to these people tell you their stories? It's been an unbelievable journey. We started the film in 2012 we followed five families suffering from pediatric cancer. They go on their journey to look at sbe gray TV medicine including cannibis. What we found through the five and a half years is remarkable. It's remarkable what cannibis is is able to do with the therapy. My focus of my career has been documentary work where it's more issues an things I have a curiosity about. Cannibis plants are so misunderstood. We need to know what the power of this plant is and why it was taken away from us and why it's a schedule one drug. When it's the plight of these families, you're in the story and you can't help but see yourself and feel for these children. My husband who passed away last year, Christian Evans, this was his passion project, his legacy. So it's even more important for me to pass it on to the world. We want to take a look at a clip of "Weed the people." We just got the call. There's some cell death. The tumor is dying in certain areas. There's no new growth. They said they would like to be able to take credit for it all. They just don't know if they can. I'm thrilled. This is the most amazing news we could have ever gotten. She's going to be okay. She's going to be okay. She's going to be okay. The medicinal strength in this category, 5% of research goes to pediatric cancer. That's near and dear to my heart. There's medicinal marijuana for everything from mental health which we talked about before. I'm involved with that group. My husband died from bipolar and death by suicide. It's near and dear to my heart. Cannibis can be important for people suffering from sleep issues, chronic pain. It runs the gamut. It's so frustrating. The system -- it's illegal federally. The laws are different in every state. There's no information about dosing and we're hoping this movie could be the tipping point of educating the public about this medicine. It doesn't have to be psycho active. These kids aren't getting high from their medicine. They're literally healing themselves. Getting relief. Exactly. You know what, "Hair spray," "The Ricki lake show," "Weed the people" you've changed things in a positive way. Thank you. Hey boys, your mom is really

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.