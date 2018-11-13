Transcript for Marvel stars celebrate life of comic book writer, editor and creative genius Stan Lee

I mean, Stan Lee -- Yeah. He passed away at 95 years old. I don't necessarily see this -- it's like a celebration of Stan Lee. Yeah. He has given us so much. Through my youth and adulthood, his movies are some of my favorite things. So many guys who played super heros in his movies tweeted out. Chris Evans played captain America. He said there will never another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both youth and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence and inspiration. He exuded love and kindness. When someone makes it to 95, the sadness is for those left behind. What a life lived. To hit 95. You forget all the stuff he did. I mean the hulk, black panther, spiderman, captain America. You name it, he did so much stuff. Really an amazing life. I did love this quote that he had. He said I used to think what I did was not important. He said people are building bridges, engaging in medical research and I was doing stories about fictional people who do extraordinary things and wear costumes. Sounds like a football player. He said I suppose I have come to realize that entertainment is not easily dismissed. Neither will his contributions be to entertainment. Stan Lee, we love you and appreciate you. We're going to talk Hugh Jackman because he knew him. I can't wait to ask him about Stan Lee. We love you, Stan Lee. Rest in peace, my friend.

