Transcript for Michael and Sara watch Hammy the pig go bowling

And yes, you have got to adjust your televisions. We are holding pigs because we wanted to celebrate the Chinese new year which is the year of the pig. Joining us is animal trainer grant kimmerer. Hey. Hey, grant. Glad to be here. One of them pooped. Was that yours or mine? Mine. Thank you for pointing that out. Spoiler alert. There is a pig that bowls though. I can't wait to see that. I can't wait to see that. And I have got so say, usually the way I'm holding the pig is how I hold a footba so I apologize. And this pig is getting me back because it's coming from both ends all over me. So what is the name of this -- this nice little fellow? You're holding polly. Polly. That is Janet. Janet. Janet. You named this pig Janet? Sure. Pigs need names. Pigs need names, yeah. This is a 2-month-old and a 4-month-old kunekune pig and it is a New Zealand breed of domesticated pig that translates to round and fat. That's what it means? Quite appropriate. That explains a lot. Are pigs safe to have? Miley Cyrus has one. Ariana grande has one. Now Michael and I have one. They're absolutely safe, but as far as being a good pet, that's a different conversation. Do they bite? There are some teeth on this little -- Absolutely they can bite. They are born with a full set of teeth and they will bite each other. You don't have to worry, but the thing about pigs as a pet, you know, like any pet, you need to be empathetic. You need to be concerned with the animal's needs and you don't want to just get one on a whim and wind up not wanting it. Getting rid of it, it's not a good life for the animal. A lot of people get pigs and realize we can't take care of it. Pets in general. Let's go to the new smithsonian channel documentary. Trying to take my read here. It's coming out soon. It's called "Amazing pigs," and what's the one thing you learned -- In the Bahamas, I fed those. What's the one thing that blew your mind? Exactly. The pigs in the Bahamas. Any four-legged mammal can swim, but they doggy paddle. Sloths can swim. But these pigs in the Bahamas, 15, 20 feet of water. They're paddling around. They come at you. They're smart, and they learn with these boats and two-legged creatures and it means food. They swim right out to get it. It's phenomenal. They have taken over every continent on the planet other than Antarctica. Pig bowling, man. You promised us some pig bowling. Yes. We're going to bring out the wild boar of the bowling -- from the bowling alley. This is hammy the pig. Hammy. What kind of pig is hammy? He's a teac. This is the pig that, you know, -- That's the little one? They grow to be much larger than what you would suspect. Keep in mind. Hammy can get 100 to even 200 pounds. What is hammy right now? He's a solid 25 pounds. So a lot of growth. A lot more growth. I'll tell you what. He pulled a hamstring in rehearsal so we'll make it a little bit easier for him. He's a much lighter one. You say he was pushing just from the other end. There you go. Oh, man. You're excited too. There we go. Oh. I got it. I got her. Thank you so much for coming. Don't step. Don't step. I got -- hey. I got to thank you. Thank you for stopping by. Thank you guys just for dropping when you came out. If you are a pig lover, you can catch "Amazing pigs" on the smithsonian -- don't be afraid to come up here with the piggies. It's on the smithsonian channel February the 13th at 8:00 P.M. I had a pet pig back in the day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.