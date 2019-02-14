Transcript for Michael and Sara exchange unique Valentine's Day gifts

Happy Valentine's day to everyone in our audience. Happy Valentine's day. I did not wear anything red. I feel like I have no heart. Well, you said romance wasn't your strong suit. I didn't ever say that. I'm a romantic guy. I was feeding you your lines. Oh, okay. I wanted to say happy Valentine's day. Thank you. So I did get you something. Oh. It's a little heavy. It's a meat bouquet. It's a bouquet of meat. It's what I like to call man flowers. Wow. I like that. Man flowers. Man flowers. Yeah. And I also got you this. Just staying with the theme because I am romantic. Great, I get chocolates. This is for my platonic co-host. Let's point that out. Because you are pregnant. A heart full of meat. You didn't see the best part. Oh, oh. In case the heart didn't feel manly -- Just reminding him that romance and masculinity can be like this. I cannot wait to try this, to be honest with you. You're not real big on sugar. So I did just the meat thing. I did som for you, too. Stop. Yes, I did. You know I always work really hard for Valentine's day. Always. You know how husbands give their wives coupon books for back rubs and meals out at your favorite restaurant. Yeah. Well, I got one for you. You got me coupons? It's called the co-host coupon book. It has a on it. You are starting out strong, Michael. Let's see what the coupons are. I'll cover for you when you forget the prop guy's name. Yes, here it is. I love Jerry, he's so good. His name's Gary. I love Gary. He's so good. That's why I'm here. In the unlikely event that we have Vladimir Putin on this show. Which is highly likely on this type of show. But if we do -- I'm going to ask him all the critical questions that tick him off. I'll make him mad. Thank you. That was very selfless of you. And going forward, when we work up at -- when we show up at work, I swear to you, I'm going to -- if we're wearing the same outfit when we show up, I'll be the one to change. Wait. But I just want to make sure this morning doesn't count. Because the red dress looked good on you. Oh, this morning did count. Take that coupon out. Okay. Okay, okay. So I already ewed one. I want to change, first of all, thank you so much for the lovely, well thought out coupons that I'm sure you drew yourself. Thank you for the meat.

