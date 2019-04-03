Transcript for How do Michael and Sara like their Uber rides?

Let's go. You rent Ubers occasionally. Yes, I do. When you get a ride from a car service whether it's taxicab or an Uber, you basically just hope the driver isn't a lunatic and the inside of the car doesn't stink. True. But an Uber driver from Seattle, Washington, has gone viral in a big way. After changing what someone can expect when they take a ride in his car, George told "Forbes" he he has printed up a ride menu of different experiences for his passengers to break the ice. The menu con ties of the following. The standup, I tell you things that are funny to me at least, prison stories -- hilarious. To other poor choices I have made. Don't get a lover's name tattooed on you ever. Prison? Yeah. This is a -- A prison story? He lives a layered life, Michael. I see. The silent ride which I'm on board for. The therapy ride. Got something on your mind? Let me help you take it off. Talk to me. The creepy ride. Women don't need to sign up for that. We deal with that enough, not by choice, and the last is the rude ride. I'll be as rude as possible to you. So when you get into your Uber, what would you choose? If he gave you a menu? Oh, absolutely the silent. I want to go point "A," to point "B," and that's what I'm paying for. Because the amount of times you get in, and I think if I were driving a car, maybe I would get a little chatty as well, but the amount of time taken up, I start texting max and I'm, like, here we go again. I have heard a life story and I'm only to queens. What's going on? To me, it's how you feeling? Some days I get in, and I prefer the silence because I have so much on my phone. Other days and I'm, like, Yo. How you doing? I want to conversate. Other times, put on music and let's crank this thing up and most of all, I just want a great rating. Yes, that's right. I said it.

