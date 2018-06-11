Transcript for Michael Strahan can't get enough of this special holiday gift on 'Deals and Steals'

We've partnered with these companies for amazing savings. We love this stuff. You're going to love this one. Michael was just picking it up. Goverre is the adult Sippy cup. It looks kind of small. Watch this. We've got a whole bottle of wine here in my tiny Sippy cup. Pouring, pouring. Half a bottle. We're coming to your house. If you're drinking a half bottle of wine, you need a Sippy cup. This is for one of those long kid ball games. We got you covered. I like the way you think. Gorgeous colors. You drink right through the lid. Glass as well. It's a classy Sippy cup. Exactly. Normally $24, today slashed in half, $12.50. I love butter. Their colors are amazing. The colors are amazing. The formulas are terrific. We got you covered on here. We got it covered. Why you gotta waste a good cup of wine? No! So from your lips to your fingertips. There's great gift sets, a fabulous assortment. Michael, you're going to get me in so much trouble. Why? This is television. We don't do that on television. Drink a Sippy cup? He's 21. It's fake wine. Normally $12 to $36. Slashed in half $6 to $18. It's fake. This company is called funny fish. You get a little vase like this. It's magnetic. It's like chemistry class. It's a vase you stick with flowers on the refrigerator. You can put it on the filing cabinet. Look how beautiful. Take any kind of not so fabulous surface and turn it into something gorgeous. Great idea. You put flowers in with the magnet. That's so cute. It's like a city garden. They come in sets. All of these come in sets. They start at $35. They're slashed in half. $17. From this company free shipping. I love free shipping. So this company is called ali. That's hazel nut. Look at this one. They look like mini churros. Don't eat them. There's scent in there. That is apple kin -- cinnamon. This is cedar and teak. The scent is built right in. Oil-free, flame-free fragrance at home. You choose from five bass colors and 12 different scents. That smells like a man. Sure does. This is sweet citrus.s. I like this. They last about a month. They're beautiful. That's a long time. $18 normally. Slashed in half $9. All the refills are $5. Great savings. Great deal. The $5 resale. Love these. I like that. No flame, no spill. This is a great one Harper and Ari. Looks pretty enough to eat, but they're not. This is a tester. What scent do you think that is? Vanilla. No. Coconut. Yes. The Sippy cup keeps him on the ball. What is this? It's fruity. Peach. There are sugar cubes that are great for exfoliation. How about this one? It's dream. They're all fabulous. The gift boxes are terrific. Do you drop one in there? You scrub. Normally $20. They're $5 to $12. Can't beat that. Next is packit. These bags are freezable. Put them into the freezer, the wine bags. Those are totes for six and twelve packs. You put them in the freezer overnight. Oh my goodness. Great deals and steals today. $16 to $30. All slashed in half $8 to $15. They make great gifts. Did you enjoy your last visit to the show? Just kidding. Yikes. Tory, I'm not trying to get you in trouble. This grape juice is delicious. Tory, thank you so much. You've always bring the greatest deals. Our audience is he going home with gifts the butter London and ali.

