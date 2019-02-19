For Black History Month, Gracie J inspires Black women with gorgeous nail designs NYC-based nail artist Gracie J created the Nails At First Sight series which honors Black women through nail art, "I wanted to create a way to bring nails to the forefront as a conversation."

'On Their Shoulders': Michael Strahan pays tribute to 5 heroes for Black History Month In honor of Black History Month, "GMA" anchor and former NFL star Michael Strahan pays tribute to five of his personal heroes.