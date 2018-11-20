Can you microwave a turkey? Well, Sara Haines did.

More
Find out if you can microwave a turkey or not for the ultimate lazy Thanksgiving.
3:32 | 11/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Can you microwave a turkey? Well, Sara Haines did.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59319209,"title":"Can you microwave a turkey? Well, Sara Haines did. ","duration":"3:32","description":"Find out if you can microwave a turkey or not for the ultimate lazy Thanksgiving. ","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/microwave-turkey-sara-haines-59319209","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.