Transcript for 'Monty Python' actor reveals epic party he threw with Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford

And talking about you know we talk about your book called the on the brighter side in you guys been Monty Python. You just partied like what. Particularly Harrison Ford. In a Carrie Carrie Fisher they both attended public that we'll character issues actually staying in my house in London mother were filming the empire strikes back all. Got a second one and they what they were very tired and depressed and miserable because they were filming in house street. And that's not the end of the world would you can see it from that. What you there's a long day's filming and I said I'll I'll cheer you up with other little party. I'm a portable bought Labarca which are blowback from tune easy well we were crucified. And that. It's music composed of fig. 40% and 60% alcohol this loan really really strong but they were very depressed. I'll order kindness offerings overseas uniting them a reason not to watch so we gave them little digs and then. People started to arrive at a party broke out. And if you can believe this all of the Rolling Stone stunned. I. All right. Five foot pretended that happen every deck. Hi guys get a sums up. Pick pick pick pick up. I'm this Friday went on all my age and until 6 in the morning when the cops arrived to take him to the studio for will look. And when we went to bed it's. The stunt was meant to hang upside down in that caves. How double play right into what and then. About a year later on show the movie of the scene they show that morning. I'm they came after the space ship the sea Billy Dee Williams I'm Carrie goes high. Cashman still clearly drunk. I would yes I ruined a CNN's dollar. Story can never be topped ever again.

