Transcript for Sara Haines surprises Michael Strahan with an emotional birthday tribute

Are celebrating evening. Important holiday today it's Michael Strahan birthday. And I've been thinking about this birthday for a month you are one of the most generous kind people I know. And you live the life of complete gratitude and getting emotional because I literally have been working on the strength at the I could never put a price on what our friendship means to me so I had to come up with a gift that was simply priceless add to calling to some papers and travel a few miles. But I hope you're gonna like take a look. Michael Strahan. What do you say about that people don't already yeah. Her. NFL policy murder TV's most extraordinary pain. Somebody need the gleaming glass. An amazing dirty dancing partners. Mostly during awesome guy Tomlin in the mean big heart. Who deserves next. So I. Read any different channels and I pitted streets here he is I have great. Reid should explain it. In theory very very important people didn't come empty handed. He's in New York so Michael you aren't playing and perfect guest had. Mom and. It cool. And Brandon were. You know I try keep guys in New York cheesecake mister Strahan. It is such an honor to meet you. Today and want to give Michael a special day where we focus on hit do you remember the day Michael was born. Had been hit it and he was that Amazon when he was blown when backed McCain bags since Duce is wrong. So what's wrong his H. What about it say he's all of the and they now all of you just a big baby hit it. Wallace's role in the same. He's very challenges brought in thing we. Got involved and I'll always kind of Southern Hemisphere's citizens. Pared some its. One AT film doesn't even the smallest you know the young yet he when he get day and do something spectacularly in. Lord they won't be a moment. That teen scene but Eads company. What are some Michael's favorite foods socket to indicate. And one attack and it very weak ad would fit makes him a cape. To nu juice you make it one every week he wanted to Kate. And they want to access it tells me there asset not I'm not singing another. And out of the senate Kagan cousin NT intimate knowledge. Seemed cut off the case cut offs of mail enough for me you feel like when you see Michael with his kids. Happy. Co they seem so happy together. In his seat the what you were gracious Torre. What he has learned from view. Is that he's here own chemistry isn't thing. Heating Michaels a good dancer. He thinks to. And I think he has the moves you guys the F well. We're YouTube web design. They've worked does the word of. If we pull a slump has added noting that that's. What are your feet very qualities. Of Michael. It is. Compared. Determination. Director of luck do exist are sure. Geography who where he slowly going you know these short. Generic term people were rushed. And personally he was doing the action soon. I think mean on this. Whole Edward you. Income pays me he may not believe this but he's very Shaq. When you get the talking about wept and he's really an eight foot. Don't try to get a wait for me. He's very modest idea noticed back what makes my all agree signs. He's very prints it and it very passionate. And he listens. And when he can't do you do something to get through it sir. She very. Forward forward your. Shirt mean. Hirsch. Shrew for food program. He's very give in and Tim sale. And you hear people Stella. Will not siding didn't end photo frame. Well we're he would say it. Those he's been their foot goals and asked me to pass. Because I have to keep people that actually turned you into who I met today but they also know that you have everything in this world. And your parents would only be here so I when he did give you in addition to that one that they need us cut for TV set this is hard drive up the whole interview that lasted a long time. Because I want every minute of this precious time and your parents did you are just. And. Your mom. No mom. I don't know that fed acts with a complete rip off of that cake she would make an exception. Just this once and send you the socket to me cake. And by the way I am now I tasted the socket to me cake into your stint in your kitchen and your mom is amazing. Grading get this big for her not even articulate and easy to open their guns. And Indian you know what I eat I. That's suck it to meet me. Ideally go. And I and I will I will tell you this ID. Have you know people say what he want for your birthday. And I truly feel like I have everything. I have incredible kids. Problems and everything got that anybody could imagine. In. This was. Above and beyond. Anything I would ever imagine that anybody could ever do me in the nicest thing anybody there were no. I know very. You have a family. You have kids you got on the plane after the shuttle in with to use then you see my family. Which I'm gonna do now become my dad had a stroke but a year ago. And indeed any and it though Michael that man an attorney didn't affect him. Oh yeah he in the charmer and he thinks he can dampen due to slop whatever that whatever that was. But I love my path on the month and the more than anything in in in in for you to do that. Is. It means the world it's a reflection of the tigers unwired all of us though we love you and in them. Shot at a and ugly two years later that all I will say but this right you've built will always be with me and and and it. They're so hard on everybody can see where I came from when they saw my parents and an NU. Make that possible. I love you so.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.