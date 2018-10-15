Transcript for How should you talk to your kids about the #MeToo movement

We are back with Alyssa Milano. Your kids had two very important birthdays. Yes, they did, 7 and 4. You're in the thick of it. Yes. They sleep in the bed and do all those 7 and 4-year-old things. I heard it was unicorn themed. We had a joint party. My daughter had unicorn and my son had dirt bikes. Just dirt bike. Halloween is coming up. Do they dress up? Any ideas? Yes. Thank you. My son has this idea -- I don't know where this came from -- doing the guy fox mask and being an anonymous hacker. I like this kid. For a 7-year-old he wants to be the anonymous hacker. He says I'm gonna hack for good, mama. Ah. Then my daughter wants to be wonder woman this week. That could change. I'm going to be super girl. She wants me to be super girl. Super girl to her super woman. My husband had a funny idea of doing before the filter and after the filter on Instagram. He's before the filter and then I'm the after the filter which I thought was cute. Today we're actually celebrating a one-year anniversary on the me too movement that you revived. Tarana Burke started it. Yes. How do you talk to kids about this time? It's hard. I tell my kids as much as I can without scaring them obviously. I think children should be aware of what's going on, not only for their own protection, but just because we need to instill these lessons in our children, I think, at a much younger age. We usually teach lessons about equality and gender equality through high school. I think it has to happen earlier. Basically I teach in my household equality means acceptance. Accepting someone for who they are, their own experiences and with that comes respect. Respect for someone else's experience, respect for their personal space. I wouldn't normally, you know, encourage people to talk about sexual assault or abuse. I think these underlying lessons of where we are socially and culturally can be taught much younger. They're paramount to creating a contributing member of society in any form. I think we teach kids about how we want them to act based on our history. For civil rights, for example, and racism we teach them about martin Luther king, Jr. And what people had to fight for, but don't teach them about where we are today and what it means for them to be a productive part of society today and how they're supposed to act today. I think that's really, really important especially with sexism and misogyny. It's important to teach them how to act today, but also where you want to go. That's exactly right. We can't forget -- We can't forget the past. We can't forget our history. Let's look forward to where we want to be in future. That's the truth. When you talk about raising kids, not saying I judge parents, but I judge you by what team you root for. I hear you're a big giants fan. I am. Do you know why? You have a family connection. My father-in-law is head of the chain gang. He has been for 50 years. He's in his 80s and he still does it in the freezing cold weather. We hold our breath every time we watch a game because we're afraid he's going to get hurt. He loves it. We love him. They cheer us up as a player. That means you love a game. We're going to send you head to head with a giant game, not about the giants, but about giant things. All right. These aren't giant football related? No. We got a giant trophy. I'm so nervous. Let's start. Are you ready? Hands on the buzzer. The world's most gigantic ball of yarn can be visited in what city? I'm a crocheter so I know it. Kansas. Yes. Copper city, Kansas. This game is rigged. Wild giant pandas can spend up to how many hours eating a day? 14, 19, 21. 21. Would you like to answer? I say 21. It's 14. Neither of you are right. How many pounds does this giant New York City sandwich weigh? Winner takes all. 3.5 pounds, 6.25 pounds, 5 pounds. You just pushed it because you thought I was going to push it. Go ahead. 6.5 pounds. I'm going to say 5. 5 pounds. Yes! Are we even? Who's keeping score? We're tied. The advertising company that created the food mascot the jolly green giant created which of these mascots? The California raisins, Tony the tiger or toucan Sam? Take it away, Michael. I'm going to say Tony the tiger. You're correct. This is it. In 1925 how much did Tim Mara purchase the New York giants for?

