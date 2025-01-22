Adorable toddler and puppy are best friends

One-year-old Cooper and puppy Buddy are the cutest duo.

January 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live