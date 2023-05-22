Golf pro steals the show with hole-in-one at PGA Championship

Michael Block, a 46-year-old golf pro, dunked a hole-in-one on the final round and is guaranteed to play the PGA Championship next year.

May 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live