Halloween house display gives fun, creepy vibes set to ‘Somebody’s Watching Me’

This house in California was all decked out for Halloween and its light display played to the hit by Rockwell.

October 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live