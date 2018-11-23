Transcript for High school wrestling captain's friendship with autistic teen inspires others

And we are back with a life-changing friendship between two teenage boys and we want to welcome ABC's janai Norman to the broadcast with much more on this remarkable story. Guys, good morning. These are two high school seniors. One has autism and struggles to make friends. The other is a star athlete and built an unbreakable bond that's withstood the test of time. Trey is a popular captain of his high school wrestling team and his best friend, Adam potter. I thought he was kind of funny. He talked during class so I wanted to get to know him better. Reporter: Adam has autism. They met in second grade. The relationship never really slowed down. You know, it's really only become stronger. Reporter: The friendship has been life changing for Adam. Because of trey's interactions with my son he set in motion the ability for other kids to start forming relationships with my son. All of a sudden Adam was coming home and calling all these people his friend. Reporter: Both trey's and Adam's parents hope the friendship inspires others. Sometimes you have moments where you see the kid by himself in the cafeteria and maybe this will help people take that extra step to go up and say hi. Reporter: Now as they finish high school the reality of heading to college is sinking in. Adam has this like check box to say, hey, I saw trey today. Everything is going to be fine after this. And Adam's parents say he never really had a friend before trey and when asked why he's been friends with Adam after all these years Adam just said because I like him. It's that simple. So empowering for Adam. What a beautiful story and want to say congratulations to you. Thank you. Janai was named the new overnight anchor along with kendis Gibson and joining kendis Gibson on the show. Moving from D.C. To the big city, the city of lights. You'll be getting plenty of sleep on the new shift with the baby at home. Welcome to New York. It's the best show as an alum of "World news now." Won't get a lot of sleep but time of your life. Coming up we'll tell you where you can get more of the

