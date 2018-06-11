Paralyzed woman completes NYC Marathon entirely on crutches

More
Hannah Gavios approaches the finish line of the 2018 New York City Marathon, Nov. 4, 2018.
0:56 | 11/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Paralyzed woman completes NYC Marathon entirely on crutches

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59006395,"title":"Paralyzed woman completes NYC Marathon entirely on crutches","duration":"0:56","description":"Hannah Gavios approaches the finish line of the 2018 New York City Marathon, Nov. 4, 2018.","url":"/GMA/Living/video/paralyzed-woman-completes-nyc-marathon-crutches-steps-59006395","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.