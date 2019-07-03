Now Playing: Dog takes himself sledding

Now Playing: Disabled dog learns to walk in hydrotherapy pool

Now Playing: Don't forget to spring forward this weekend!

Now Playing: Michael's special message to dogs

Now Playing: 'The View' co-hosts share their favorite books as part of 'The Magic of Storytelling'

Now Playing: Young Stephen Curry fan debuts signature shoes for girls

Now Playing: This year's NewBeauty award-winning products

Now Playing: How women can master their inner critic

Now Playing: The hottest new facials to give your skin a boost

Now Playing: Celebrities share their message to women everywhere for International Women's Day

Now Playing: Sweet service dog interrupts yoga routine

Now Playing: Give these gals a Dundee because 'The Office'-themed bridal shower was 'incredible'

Now Playing: Working moms at Amazon fight for day care

Now Playing: Are you in a toxic friendship? 5 tips on how to break up with toxic friends

Now Playing: Preparing a St. Patrick's Day cake

Now Playing: Beloved deployed teacher and coach shocks his students with surprise homecoming

Now Playing: Carla Hall's Thai tuna salad

Now Playing: Billie Jean King on success, Althea Gibson and Serena Williams

Now Playing: The weirdest things that have been left in an Uber