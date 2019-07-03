Sweet service dog interrupts yoga routine

More
Quinn, a Golden Retriever was captured on film as his family member perfected her poses.
0:57 | 03/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sweet service dog interrupts yoga routine
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61542913,"title":"Sweet service dog interrupts yoga routine","duration":"0:57","description":"Quinn, a Golden Retriever was captured on film as his family member perfected her poses.","url":"/GMA/Living/video/sweet-service-dog-interrupts-yoga-routine-61542913","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.