Transcript for Nearly 1,000 still missing in California wildfires

We turn out west where firefighters are desperately battling those California wildfires and the death toll for the camp fire has climbed to 77 people and nearly 1,000 are still unaccounted for. ABC's Marcus Moore is in paradise, California. Another concern, all that smoke in the air. Reporter: Cecilia, that's right. The smoke from the fire that destroyed this house in paradise and so many others has been sitting here for days, and at one point in the San Francisco area, it was so thick researchers said breathing it in was, like, smoking 11 cigarettes in one day. This morning, the toll of the missing. California's wildfires skyrocketing. Overnight, news the number of the camp fire climbed to 77. I would ask that people reach out to their friends and families to say they are okay. Reporter: Filled with those missing and the phone numbers of desperate relatives trying to find them. The pastor at this chico, California church saying to never cross off any names. We're going to walk this around tomorrow morning to find anyone that's here and if they see themselves on the list -- Reporter: This man says he lost his friends in the fire and learned overnight his own home was among the more than 10,000 incinerated. I want to get out of here. The memory is a bad memory and you want to let it all go behind you. Reporter: Over the weekend, president trump saw with his own eyes, charred rubble of entire communities wiped off the Mapp. It's sad to see. Nobody thought this could have happened. Reporter: Standing behind his criticism of the management. I was with the president of Finland and he said forestation and they spend a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things and they don't have any problem. Reporter: And there is relief on the way. Rain is expected to arrive here late Tuesday into Wednesday, but that presents a whole new concern. The worry about mudslides. George? Thanks very much. We're going to the white

