Transcript for Nearly 300 priests, clergymen in Texas accused of sexual abuse

new report in the catholic church abuse scandal. Texas identifying nearly 300 priests and clergymen credibly accused of sexual abuse and linsey Davis is here and this goes back to 1941. Reporter: We are talking about 286 priests and clergymen going back decade, one of the largest collection of names to be released after that one in Pennsylvania last year that detailed seven deck saids of abuse. At least 70 catholic dioceses have come forward with credibly accused priests. During a press conference, the president of a survivors network, Tim Lennon, said the church needs to do more. The church needs to reach out to every parish, every community, every victim and offer comfort, support and help. It's not enough just to release names. Reporter: According to one analysis more than 6800 U.S. Catholic priests have been credibly accused and there are at least 19,000 survivors. The head of the archdiocese there issued a statement saying they decided to names now because it is right and just and to offer healing and hope to those who have suffered and went on to offer his sincerest apology. Still so much to reckon with. Thanks. We get the latest on

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.