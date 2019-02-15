Transcript for Amazon cancels plan for New York headquarters

Now to the new fallout over Amazon's decision to pull their plans for a New York headquarters. We're now learning more about where those 25,000 jobs will go. ABC's Stephanie Ramos has the latest. Good morning, Stephanie. Reporter: Hey there, Michael. Good morning. Just across the water behind me that's where Amazon's expansive corporate campus would have been built in New York's Long Island city. But Amazon received some serious backlash and essentially why they backed out receiving some serious backlash from local politicians who questioned why the company was set to gain $3 billion in government incentives but Amazon promised New York 25,000 jobs over time. Now, the companyays those technology jobs that were slated for New York offices are going to spread those across the U.S. And Canada including Chicago, Austin, T., and Toronto. Now they do have about 5,000 employees spread out across the New York City area. Amazon says they'll continue growing those teams but right now do not intend on a new search for a New York location. Michael. All right, thank you, Stephanie. A lot of disappointment on both sides. It was a huge turnaround and surprise to New York. A lot of backlash in that community.

