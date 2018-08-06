Transcript for Astronauts present Pope Francis with custom spacesuit at the Vatican

Please. I would say yeah. Your past Sophia. Goldman that Andrew Cuomo. He. Of the movement at all. Everything he got yeah. That imminent envisions his battalion animals and we'll. Appointment television who have but he mall used to illuminate but he's hoping appointment going to Poland he's not finished. Do you know. I mean that they. Definitely with file. Civil agreement in his speech. It's enough to know. An office don't you know. With oh. Against posting but it C yet domestic. Who is. Two got off.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.