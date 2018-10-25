Transcript for Backlash grows over Megyn Kelly blackface comments

be in our audience? We'll go to that growing backlash for Megyn Kelly over her comments about blackface and her apology. Now there are new questions about her future at NBC. Linsey Davis is here with the latest. Good morning, linsey. Reporter: Good morning. Megyn Kelly's comments surrounding Halloween still haunting her this morning from guests canceling appearances on her show to perhaps the very cancellation of her show, the blackface backlash continues. This morning Megyn Kelly's role at NBC news may be in jeopardy. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the show. I'm Megyn Kelly and I want to begin with two words. I'm sorry. Reporter: NBC news reporting she fired her agents after she issued this apology on Wednesday's show. I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor and I want to be part of that. Thank you for listening and for helping me listen too. Reporter: That moment led to a standing ovation from the audience. But her comments about blackface the day before led to a public outcry. What is racist because you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween or a blackface that puts on whiteface for Halloween. Like that -- Yeah. When I was a kid that was okay. She made her skin look darker than it was and people said that was racist and I felt like who doesn't love Diana Ross? Not like she's walking around in general -- I can't keep up with the people we're offending. The cast of "House of cards" set to appear canceled their appearance and Andrew lack condemned those remarks during a staff town hall according to "Variety" saying there is no place on our air or in this workplace for them. As we go forward my highest priority remains and as we sort through this with Meghan, let there be no doubt that this is a workplace in which you need to be proud and in which we respect each other in all the ways we know is fundamental to who we are. While she apologized to the staff she owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country. Her colleagues also critical of her comments. In addition to her being a colleague, she is a friend. She said something stupid. She said something indefensible. And Melissa rivers who was part of that roundtable discussion reacted to her apology on TMZ. I certainly hope that it's genuine. It was an uncomfortable situation being there. Yeah. But, you know, everyone has to take responsibility for what they say and what they do. Reporter: According to "Variety," Kelly and NBC news have been holding conversations for some time about a new role for her but this morning, CNN business is reporting that day may have come as Kelly is not expected to be on her show today or tomorrow. The comment by Melissa rivers that she was uncomfortable as Kelly made those statements brings us to the other pink elephant in the room, social media. Certainly not pulling any punches stating that an all white panel talking about race is a mistake and also pointing out that had you had even one black person on the panel this whole conversation would have ended much differently. It would have been a different conversation. It would have been. The people on the panel there was that one gentleman from MSNBC who did say when she was alluding to the real housewife who dressed like Diana Ross that he said, well, I didn't see it but it did seem a little race -- does sound a little racist to me but even he he is regretting and others on the panel for -- That they didn't say more. Wow. All right. Thank you, linsey.

