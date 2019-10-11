Transcript for Connecticut man charged in Caribbean killing

with a banker from Connecticut scheduled to appear in the courtroom in the caribbean tomorrow. His name is Scott Hapgood. He's charged with killing a hotel worker while on vacation with his family. ABC's Zachary kiesch has more on the support Hapgood is getting. Zachary, good morning to you. Reporter: Dan, good morning to you as well. It's unclear how new toxicology tests might impact the prosecutor's case. Hapgood is receiving bipartisan political support here in the United States as he prepares to return to the island. It's a bizarre story that the defendant says started with an unexpected knock at his hotel this morning the Connecticut father accused of manslaughter after killing a hotel worker in a luxury resort in anguilla is preparing to return back to the island to face local a magistrate will determine whether a jury will hear Scott Hapgood's case. The father of three released this emotional speech. We're shocked that a simple vacation that we looked forward to for so long turned into a nightmare. Reporter: In a resent let tore the U.S. State department, senators on both sides of the aisle concerned about Hapgood's safety and asked for the government to get involved. I go back and forth to anguilla in the face of significant dangers to make sure the facts come out because the hard science shows what really happened. Reporter: The Connecticut banker claims while on vacation with his family a handy man, Kenny Mitchell, came into the family's hotel room saying he needed to fix a sink before pulling out a knife and trying to rob him. The two allegedly began to fight and Mitchell ended up the coroner reported Mitchell died from asphyxiation and blunt force trauma. A new revised autopsy report obtained by "The New York Times" says that Mitchell likely died from a lethal dose of cocaine. Hapgood contends he acted in self defense. Hapgood was released and allowed to return to the U.S. Shortly after the incident causing outrage among local residents including Mitchell's family. I just wish him good luck. I wish him good luck with his life. Reporter: The incident happened in April. This revised report came out in September. This concern for safety stems from the local community who was outraged after Hapgood was bonded out and allowed to leave the country. Whit? Zachary kiesch for us in our Washington bureau. Zachary, thank you.

