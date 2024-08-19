Biden to deliver keynote address at DNC

ABC News’ Mary Bruce and Jon Karl share what to expect from President Joe Biden’s speech on Monday at the Democratic National Convention and the current state of the Harris and Trump campaigns.

August 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live