Transcript for Cashier reunites with man who left $273M lotto ticket

We go to the man who nearly made a $273 million mistake. He bought a lottery ticket, a winning lottery ticket but he left it at the store and thankfully and honest cashier came to the rescue. Now they're reuniting. T.J. Holmes has the story. This man says he has not held a job in 15 years. And he still doesn't have a job this morning but after you win 273 million, you go fm being unemployed to now being retired. But he left his retirement fund on the store counter. Lucky in more ways than one. I still don't think it hit me pote tally. Reporter: 54-year-old Mike weirsky is the latest to join the multimillion dollar club cashing in his mega millions lottery ticket. My mother, she was sitting five feet away from me and I told her and she said, get the hell out of here. You're lying. Reporter: This megamoment almost never happened. I bought tickets and messing with my phone and putting my money away, two hand, so I put the tickets down thinking I would pick them up and just walked out without them. Reporter: Weirsky was answering his cell phone after purchasing the tickets and accidentally left them behind in New Jersey. I was cleaning up. He was the last person in here buying lotto. His tickets were here on the counter so I put them for safe keeping under our register. Quickkhek cashier Phil Campolo gave them to him the next day. There are not many people who are honest like that. Reporter: ABC news reunited weirsky with his samaritan I don't want to get emotional on camera but I can't ask for a better friend and I'm sure we're going to be friends. Very happy for you. Very happy for you. I appreciate that. Reporter: Weirsky's life is now forever changed by one small event that they both believe was faked. I'm going to give him, something, but I'm going to keep that private. One fascinating part of this he did address. A moral question for you all. He got divorced in October. Okay? His wife supported him for 15 years while he did not work. What is the right thing to do? I've had the whole studio upset about this. Is that a difficult question. Is it? I've had all kinds of arguments. What's the right thing he should He's got to give her money. Of course. He should give the guy who saved the ticket and give his wife 20%. At least 20. 15 years or at least 15%. A percent a year. I'm going to go with half. Whoo! George. I will go between the two. You're always playing -- this is not "This week with George Stephanopoulos." You're always playing it down the middle. He has to give her some cash. You said half, I shivered.

