Transcript for Changing tables to be required in public New York bathrooms in 2019

Thank you. As the new year approaches that also means new laws going into place and some interesting ones set to go into effect when the clock strikes midnight. School kids in Arizona will love this one. All students through fifth grade now get two recesses. What? Oh, yeah, wish I lived in Arizona. Lawmakers opening the extra playtime will reduce stress and increase academic performance. That law went into effect 40 years too late for me. New York state all new and renovated public bathrooms will include changing tables and that includes men's rooms. The men no longer have an excuse. All animals sold in pet stores in California will have to come from rescue organizations. The first state to enact such a law in the battle against puppy mills. A shoutout to my dog Nemo. It is a great way to save a life for free and improve your

