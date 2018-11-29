Transcript for Christmas light fight pits a family against their town

We are going to go to a new Christmas light fight pitting a family against their New Jersey town. The town says they can't afford the crowd control expenses. Gio Benitez is there in old bridge, New Jersey, and they're demanding, the town is, that the homeowners foot the bill. Good morning. Reporter: Oh, yeah, good morning. Quite the fight here. The family says they've already spent $100,000 on these lights over the years. Now the town wants them to spend thousands more per day. This morning, a holiday light fight. A town taking on one of its homeowners saying the family needs to pay them $2,000 a day for security because their display is too popular and if not, it's lights out. I like doing lights and I just love everything about it. Reporter: Tom apruzzi and his family have been putting on this show for 15 years featuring 500,000 brightly shining lights and a synchronized show. We're doing something right for the community and the people and the people have been giving us nothing but good response and they're for us and I really appreciate that. Reporter: Their home was even featured in a 2014 episode of "The great Christmas light fight." People travel from several states to see it in person. But not everyone is happy about it. The town's mayor says that some residents are fed up. They have a difficult time getting into their neighborhood. They feel that if they needed an emergency vehicle to their home that the response of our first aid, fire or police would be compromised and I agree with that. Reporter: The town says they've had to add extra police detail on the block because of complaints about traffic congestion. Town officials saying the big crowds and parked cars have made this neighborhood unsafe. They're saying it's unsafe. We're trying to make it safe. We're not canceling the event. We're not telling his family to shut the lights off. We're there in order to protect public safety. Reporter: The family does have support from at least two count council members who told us they're all for the light show. You know, robin, this homeowner says that donations from visitors here will go to a nonprofit called home for our troops. Wonderful that he's going to do that. He's planning to keep it going? Reporter: Yes, he is. He is planning to keep this going right now. Thanks so much. Good for him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.