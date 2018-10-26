College police face questions after student's murder

More
The University of Utah Police Department released a detailed timeline after student Lauren McCluskey, 21, was shot on campus by her ex-boyfriend.
2:22 | 10/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for College police face questions after student's murder

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58765796,"title":"College police face questions after student's murder","duration":"2:22","description":"The University of Utah Police Department released a detailed timeline after student Lauren McCluskey, 21, was shot on campus by her ex-boyfriend.","url":"/GMA/News/video/college-police-face-questions-students-murder-58765796","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.