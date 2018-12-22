College student facing charges of attempted homicide

More
Authorities say a former Lehigh student tried to kill his roommate over a period of a few months by allegedly poisoning him.
1:57 | 12/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for College student facing charges of attempted homicide

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59972039,"title":"College student facing charges of attempted homicide","duration":"1:57","description":"Authorities say a former Lehigh student tried to kill his roommate over a period of a few months by allegedly poisoning him.","url":"/GMA/News/video/college-student-facing-charges-attempted-homicide-59972039","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.