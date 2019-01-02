Transcript for Daughter of notorious serial killer breaks her silence

We are back with that ABC news exclusive. The daughter of one of America's most notorious serial killers is revealing the moment she realized the btk killer was her dad. ABC's Deborah Roberts sat down with her. Good morning. Reporter: Kerri Rawson's story is jaw-dropping. Imagine if everything you knew about your history and yourself was obliterated? That's what happened to Rawson when a federal agent showed up at her home. He said your dad has been arrested as btk and I was like, I think I'm going to pass out. Reporter: Kerri Rawson was just 26 when in 2005 she learned her father was killer who called himself btk. Btk stood for bind, torture, kill and that was his M.O. Reporter: For more than 30 years Wichita, Kansas, residents were haunted and terrorized by a mysterious murderer who killed and tortured ten people from the '70s to the '90s. Btk is arrested. Reporter: Police say this man, 59-year-old Dennis Rader is the btk strangler. I was trying to almost alibi my father. I was like my father is a good guy. He's a boy scout leader. President of the church. You've got the wrong man. He's the classic person of leading a double life. So you're trying to deny this and your father is confessing to being a serial killer. Right. Guess you guys got me. What else can I say? Say who you are. You're btk. Reporter: It was only after hearing his confession she began to piece together childhood memories. I knew btk had strangled women like that's what -- I knew from the news and it hit me that our neighbor down the street marine hedge had been strangled and I felt my stomach just twist realizing it could be true. Reporter: Now 14 years after her dad's stunning arrest, Rawson is able to finally share how her faith has helped her overcome. Your book is called "A serial killer's daughter" S that how you see yourself? It's taken a long time to be able to say that out loud but that's the truth. You write to him now. I do because in 2012 I was able to forgive my father. How could you even correspond with him? People would wonder why wouldn't you just cut him off? I wasn't corresponding with btk. I'm never corresponding with btk. I'm talking to pie father. I'm talking to the man that I lived with and loved for 26 years. I still love my dad So difficult. Kerri Rawson has dealt with years of trauma but now for the first time she is opening up with "20/20" and says as a mom of two she wants to tell her own story and, guys, what a story it is. So many details including the big stunner how he got caught. And a chance to separate loving her dad from the man who did this. The man who raised her doesn't bear any resemblance to what she knows now. You can see it tonight during a special two-hour "20/20" documentary at 9:00, 8:00 central on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.