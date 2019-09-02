Transcript for New developments in the case of Colorado missing mom Kelsey Berreth

There are new developments in the case of a missing mother from Colorado. A woman now appearing in court in the case involving Kelsey Berreth and agreeing to testify against the man who is accused of killing young mother. ABC's Clayton Sandell joins us from Denver. Good morning, Clayton. Reporter: Good morning, whit. Good morni Krystal Lee Kenney has known Patrick Frazee since they were teenagers, family said and now she's helped him get rid of a key piece of evidence evidence in ongoing murder investigation. Krystal Lee Kenney, this morning, is an admitted felon. Is anyone forcing you or placing any pressure on you to plead guilty today? No, your honor. Reporter: Kenney striking a deal with prosecutors that requires her to testify against Patrick Frazee, the man accused of murdering his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth, last seen shopping with their daughter Thanksgiving day. Kenney pleading guilty to getting rid of evidence Berreth's cell phone. I learned Patrick Frazee had committed a homicide approximately on November 2018 in teller county. I kw that law enforcement would be investigating that crime. I got rid of the victim's cell phone with an intent to impair the phone's availability. Reporter: She says she only helped Frazee after he allegedly threatened her. Nothing you'd like to say? Reporter: Frazee was charged in December with murder. You see him? He's in cuffs. Reporter: Berreth's body has still not been found. We were all hoping this would end much more favorably than it has at this point. It's a horrible tragedy. Reporter: Berreth's parents are suing Frazee for wrongful death and hoping Kenney's guilty plea helps bring their daughter's allegediller to justice. They are extraordinarily grateful for the work of the law enforcement and the district attorney in continuing to diligently pursue the truth and have facts be brought to light. Reporter: Now Kenney is free to go. She could eventually face jail time but her sentencing will have to wait until after she testifies against Frazee who still has not entered a plea. He is due back to court February 19th. Dan. Much more to come on this case, we appreciate it. Clayton, thank you so much thank you very much.

