-
Now Playing: Doctor caught on camera laughing and cursing at a patient
-
Now Playing: Brittani Marcell and her doctor on her miraculous recovery
-
Now Playing: Parents hit with $132,000 bill after son knocks over a statue
-
Now Playing: Rider who survived 34-foot fall from roller coaster speaks out
-
Now Playing: Doctor caught on camera yelling, cursing at patient
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle's father breaks silence after royal wedding
-
Now Playing: Video of Tesla bursting into flames raises new concerns
-
Now Playing: Urgent manhunt for 2 escaped inmates
-
Now Playing: Trump confidant reveals new meeting with Russian
-
Now Playing: Major flash flooding pummels the Midwest
-
Now Playing: Protestors, politicians demand change on immigration policy
-
Now Playing: Laura Bush calls Trump immigration policy 'cruel'
-
Now Playing: Passenger describes chaotic scene before roller coaster derails
-
Now Playing: Giuliani asserts Mueller and his team should be investigated
-
Now Playing: Amazon gets in on the Father's Day celebration
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel goes one on one again with Ted Cruz
-
Now Playing: Superstar couple Jay-Z, Beyonce release new joint album
-
Now Playing: Warning for parents as summer pool season gets underway
-
Now Playing: Dad celebrates Father's Day after saving son's life
-
Now Playing: Trump tries to blame Democrats for policy of separating migrant kids and parents