Doctor caught on camera yelling, cursing at patient

Dr. Beth Keegstra is under fire for her harsh bedside manner with a patient, Samuel Bardwell, 20, who said he waited three hours to see a doctor in a California emergency room.
2:35 | 06/18/18

Transcript for Doctor caught on camera yelling, cursing at patient

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

