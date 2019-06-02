Transcript for Dogs run for help after owner has stroke

Back now with not one but two real-life lassies who possibly saved the life of their owner. Lara is here. This is amazing. It is. When Maureen hatcher collapsed she could barely get the words out but managed to tell her two Dodds your mom needs help. They were gone jumping into action and saving her life. Meet Bella and Sadie. These two labs are more than just a woman's best friend, they're giving new meaning to the word rescue dogs. Giving lassie a run for her money when they bolted out of the house to get help for their owner who suffered a stroke inside. I remember Sadie coming in and I said, I need -- mommy needs help. And then they were gone. The dogs frantic barks summoning the neighbor. When I saw the dogs, oh, something is happening. Reporter: She followed the dogs back home where she found hatcher and called 911. I asked where is mom? The house was so dark. I was so scared to be inside but it was like something is wrong. Reporter: Paramedic arriving in time to get hatcher the treatment she needed before suffering anyor damage. By rights I shouldn't be in the shape that I'm N I had an angel across the street. I had a great rescue in the neighborhood and I'm blessed. Very blessed. Man or woman's best friend and all of that captured on that camera on her doorbell. Hatcher lives with her grandson. He wasn't home at the time. First responders saying, again, when a stroke happens, timing is everything. Mommy needs help. Yep. They were there. The neighbor coming over like that normally the front door self-locks. That's right. And it didn't this time. Which is so rare. Meant to be. Glass she's doing well.

