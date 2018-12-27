Transcript for Dow Jones up 1,000 points after historic low Christmas Eve

Its best day in years on Wednesday, and you can see the joy on the faces of the traders here. Relief as well. The big gains erase some, but not all of the losses from earlier in the month. ABC's Rebecca Jarvis right there at the New York stock exchange, and you told us yesterday that we might see a bounce. Reporter: Well, that's right, Dan. Because of the Santa Claus rally, this is the time of year where you tend to see things like that, but after the worst Christmas eve ever for stocks, yesterday, we saw the best point gain ever for stocks with the Dow up more than 1,000 points. What changed in those 48 hours? Well, not a lot fundamentally. If you look at the news that came out, some good news on the consumer that really helped consumer stocks and retailers fly. Mastercard reporting that over the holidays, consumers spent a record $850 billion. That is a six-year high as far as our spending goes over the holidays. Amazon also out with the report that they saw a record number of items sold over the holidays, but as you said, Dan, if you look back over the course of the year, even though the last couple of days are a wash given what we saw in the market, if you look over the course of the year, year to date stocks are still down about 8%, Dan. Okay. But given the performance yesterday, does this mean that perhaps we're out of the woods? We can stop worrying about our 401ks? Reporter: Anybody who tells you that, Dan, and they know certainty what's going to happen in the markets, probably trying to sell you something. So stay away from those types. The bottom line here is when you talk to traders, the number one certainty that we will see ahead is more volatility, Dan. Clearly not trying to sell us anything. We appreciate that. Rebecca, thank you. Whit, over to you. That prediction was good. Now to the prison break overnight.

