Transcript for Dow wipes out gains for the year

To Wall Street coming off a drop of more than 500 points Tuesday. The latest in a string of down days that have wiped out stock market gains for the year. Our chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis on the floor of the New York stock exchange with more on what it means. Good morning. Reporter: That's right. What it means is if you have a retirement savings account it is back where it started the year, frankly back where it ended 2017 as the Dow wiped out all of the gains for 2018 yesterday when it fell 551 points. Some of the weakest stocks today are those tech names, companies like apple which most of you even if you've never bought a share of apple own in your 401(k) Because it's one of the most widely held stocks and even though the economy in the U.S. Is strong, even though unemployment is at its lowest rate since 1969 and wages are rising, the forward-looking view on Wall Street is looking weaker as far as interest rates go, they're climbing and the trade dispute with China, George. Okay, Rebecca, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.