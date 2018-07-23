Transcript for Driver under fire for secretly recording passengers

We ar back with the latest onhe driver for ubernd Lyft who ve-streame hundreds O passengers without their knowe. Wh he did was legal but he is still without a and aiee Bankert has the story. Repr:inon TV andonline it's not the fi we've seen people share conversations with passengers in ca but il legal some say this was S a clear iion of privacy. Is that the -- reporter: Wther contestants on hcab." Red cross.ikeone. Reporter: Or baring the souls on confessions." Somebodykeart. Roke their heart. Reporter: The per the TV programs agreed to B came for Uber and Lyft in the St. Louisrea under fire after streaming his own version O a backseat reality show live without passengers a verbalwag. The St. Louis dispa B theory. When I called the passengers to L thew all of them were shocked. R: 32-year-old jasonrg playsost with passenger and his unseen audience via livestream. It's been aouple of wee si we've had goodcontent. That good content spoeous conversations with hundreds passengers, seen by thousand of paid subscribers hisount on twitch, alive video streaming site par with gamers. We can't show you the videosprivacyreasons, but some of his viewers offer livementary what they saw. There was a lot of insul and sex things said about the ssengers,t was really common for commenters toe women. Rorc found his own way censure lewd content. N the statemissri as long as one party and in Thi case the Uber drive gives nc the recording not deemed illegal. Reporr: In this live stream tks about N song his viewers wheree's droppg off his passage including their S ore. For the sake of pcy I'm not showing exactly to people's housesanymor I'll probably forget half T time. Reporter: That account disappeared say. Aid he tk down the videos to, quote, CM everyone down. Add, I've done that for. At the same time garga suended from being a driver withr and Lyft, esperson wh Uber tells ABC nehe troubling behavior the videos is notnineith St. Louis dispatch" he place sticker the outside saying there'sudio and video and by take the ride you concept to ING lmed. Severalid not see that and were appald after finding out they were being live-strme Yeah. Big and sou like he was trying to cover some of actions, makeure that he mutedhe address or financial information THA might have been shared in a private conversation with passrs, but, stia of people arestioning his obligation was to let PEOP know headw going on. Yeah. Ghtfullyuestioning his motives O that good to have you back,ne. Great T be back. Good to sou ys. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.