Transcript for 'Empire' star's family breaks silence on 'homophobic hate crime'

We get the latest on "Empire" star jussie smollett. His family speaking out about the late night incident that left smollett with bruises and a cord around his neck as police ask for anyone for information about it to come forward. ABC's Alex Perez is in Chicago with the story. Good morning, Alex. Reporter: Good morning, George. There are about a dozen detectives assigned to this case. This neighborhood has countless cameras but authorities say they have not been able to track down video of the attack. Overnight the family of jussie smollett breaking their silence supporting the actor and directly addressing those doubting his story. We want to be clear, this was a racial and homophobic hate crime, the family telling ABC, jussie has told the police everything from the very beginning. His story has never changed. The president weighing in from the oval office. That I can tell you is horrible. I've seen it last night. I think that's horrible. Reporter: Chicago police telling ABC news they have not received any tips since releasing this grainy surveillance image of two people they call possible witnesses. The pair seen walking along new treat between 1:30 and 1:45. According to investigators the actor told them that at about 2:00 A.M. He was heading home from this subway sandwich shop when he was attacked by two men wearing masks and shouting racial and homophobic slurs. Smollett's manager Brandon Moore telling ABC he was on the phone with the actor during the attack claiming he heard the words Maga country adding, I heard the scuffle and I heard the racial slur. Investigators say smollett walked home to his apartment here in downtown Chicago after the attack, 30 to 40 minutes later the incident was reported to police. Reporter: Authorities say unreleased is surveillance video showing smollett entering his apartment building with a rope around his neck and calls police at about arriving almost immediately to take his statement. A spokesperson for smollett telling ABC it was his creative director who made that call and later accompanied him to the hospital. And authorities say they are expanding the area. They are looking at the cameras and reviewing hoping for a break in the case, guys. Thanks very much. Still a lot of questions.

