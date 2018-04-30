Transcript for Evacuations ordered as Arizona fire grows

We have more on that ahead. First those fires scorching thousands of acres across the southwest. Forcing evacuations in Arizona. The flames are being fueled by strong winds and rob Marciano is going to start us off with the latest. Good morning, rob. Good morning, Michael. Sustained at 30. Gutting to 50 miles an hour this. Is what it did yesterday in the hills northeast of Phoenix. You see the smoke and flames there. Dry conditions and that was causing a fire to grow rapidly overnight. Driving into, people. This is what residents are drying into this morning. Dense, black smoke as far as the eye can see. Hasn't hit yet. Not till you see the aftermath. Reporter: The so-called tinder fire which started Friday blowing up overnight exploding from 500 acres to 8,000. Authorities evacuating 12,000 homes overnight. We have food, medical supplies. We have the crates and kennels we can set up. Reporter: More than 500 firefighters including seven hot shot crews and several helicopters now battling 50-mile-per-hour winds. Dry conditions and difficult terrain. Residents have been worried about a fire of this magnitude for years. You always worry about fire up here. It's just a heartbreak. There were structures lost. No word on how many homes have been lost or when residents can return home. It is shifting to the east. Windy again. With that severe weather, this digging trough will cause a major shift in our pattern, not just with dry fire conditions across the southwest but severe weather conditions beginning today across parts of west Texas, up in through Nebraska, strong wind, large hail. Maybe a tornado or two. Things beginning to amp up during the day tomorrow. Enhanced risk from Omaha through Kansas. Strong winds, Wednesday will be the day where we see everything come together for a more sustainable risk from north Texas all the way up through Kansas City potentially some large tornadoes on Wednesday. A three-day event. Michael. Thank you, rob.

