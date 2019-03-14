Transcript for Facebook under criminal investigation for data sharing

Let's turn to more trouble for Facebook after that major outage last night. ABC news has confirmed the social network is under criminal investigation for deals it made to share data with some of the world's biggest tech companies. ABC's janai Norman is here with more. Good morning, janai. Reporter: Cecilia, good morning, this is more bad news for Facebook which is already under scrutiny for the past year for sharing users' data with more than 150 companies in ways that critics say compromised users' privacy. Now according to "The New York Times" a federal grand jury in New York has issued subpoenas for records from at least two major manufacturers of smartphones. According to the paper, both companies gaining broad access to the personal information of hundreds of millions of Facebook users. Facebook released a statement saying it has already been reported that there are ongoing federal investigations and that Facebook takes those probes seriously and is cooperating with investigators. Facebook is also under investigation by the federal trade commission, securities and exchange commission and a unit of the justice department and, of course, it's gotten plenty of attention from congress. We've even seen Mark Zuckerberg on capitol hill. Guys, back to you. All right, much more to come, janai, thank you so much.

