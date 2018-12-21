Transcript for Fallout grows over Mattis resignation

I want to bring in Terry Moran. This resignation, we all thought yesterday, was a complete surprise to so many. But Mattis and the president had had some public clashes before. Reporter: They have, Cecilia. It did come as a shock to the people here but this relationship as you say has been deteriorating for a long time, not just on Syria but Afghanistan as Martha mentioned, on Iraq, secretary Mattis thought they should remain in the nuclear deal and on transgender troops. They're so different. Their personalities and outlooks on the world. Mattis committed to that role of American leadership in the world defined by Republican and Democrats since Franklin Roosevelt, trump wants to change all that. Now he will. All of this is taking place

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.