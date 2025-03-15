High-risk alert issued for tornado outbreak in Mississippi and Alabama

Jeff Smitherman, the director of an Alabama emergency management agency, joins ABC News live to discuss the high-risk alert for potential tornado outbreaks in Alabama and Mississippi.

March 15, 2025

