Family pleads for help after 23-year-old vanishes

More
The twin sister and mother of Olivia Ambrose, 23, who was last seen at a Boston bar, are asking for the public's help, saying, "We just want to hear from her and get her home."
1:30 | 01/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Family pleads for help after 23-year-old vanishes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60536969,"title":"Family pleads for help after 23-year-old vanishes","duration":"1:30","description":"The twin sister and mother of Olivia Ambrose, 23, who was last seen at a Boston bar, are asking for the public's help, saying, \"We just want to hear from her and get her home.\"","url":"/GMA/News/video/family-pleads-23-year-vanishes-60536969","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.