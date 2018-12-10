-
Now Playing: Rescue efforts underway for animals after Hurricane Michael
-
Now Playing: Reliving Hurricane Michael's impact
-
Now Playing: Drone footage shows Hurricane Michael's destruction
-
Now Playing: Areas hardest hit by Michael face curfew, power outages
-
Now Playing: Father, son rescue people trapped in floods from hurricane
-
Now Playing: Lilly is raising awareness for metastatic breast cancer
-
Now Playing: Cardinal resigns amid fallout from Catholic sex scandal
-
Now Playing: Brothers at the center of viral #HimToo tweet speak out
-
Now Playing: Busy Phillips opens up about her new memoir
-
Now Playing: Polio-like illness afflicting kids in clusters
-
Now Playing: 911 call released after black babysitter reported to police
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on items that simplify life
-
Now Playing: Julia Roberts reveals how she explained her fame to her kids
-
Now Playing: All the royal details of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump says president's alleged infidelities are not a 'focus of mine'
-
Now Playing: Mystery grows over disappearance in Turkey of US-based journalist
-
Now Playing: Trump meets with Kanye West amid Michael devastation
-
Now Playing: Death toll rises as devastation from Hurricane Michael mounts
-
Now Playing: It's Texas-size luxury at the Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston
-
Now Playing: Style for Every Body: How fall florals can work for every woman