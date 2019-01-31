Transcript for FBI investigates tunnel leading to bank in Florida

Now to that surprise discovery in Florida. A hole in the road that may have uncovered an elaborate bank burglary plot and Victor Oquendo is there and the whole reveal, the tunnel leading to the bank? Reporter: That's right, good morning, robin. A sinkhole opened up in the middle of the road. That's when the scheme right out of a movie unraveled. We can show you where the entrance is, in that grassy area there and the FBI says it goes all the way underneath the street leading up to that drive-up atm right there. The FBI worked into the night digging away at the tunnel and police first discovered it when they responded to the sinkhole and spotted a power cord inside. The entrance was a few feet away. The tunnel itself is nearly 50 yards long but narrow, two to four feet wide. Authorities sending a robot and a k-9 unit inside. What they found, muddy boots, a ladder, wagon, power tools and a small generator and said it was an attempted bank burglary. They may have been trying to go for the atm. Now the FBI is asking for help to find the people responsible. Victor, the people responsible, any idea how long they may have been working on this? Reporter: It's tough to say, robin. It could have been week, maybe even a month, the when they started working on this tunnel but do say it took more than one person. It certainly looks that way, okay, Victor, thank you.

