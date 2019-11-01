Transcript for Federal employees face missing paychecks amid shutdown

Thanks very much. This shutdown is having a real-life impact on those 800,000 federal employees who are going unpaid. This the coast guard put out a five-page survival guide, managing your finances during a furlough with the intent of helping workers make ends meet. Here's some tips included. Have a garage sale, baby-sitting, walking pets, house sitting or becoming a mystery shopper. Well, that tip sheet obviously was very poorly received. It's since been taken off the coast guard's website and the coast guard said it does reflect its current efforts to support the workforce during the shutdown. We had a chance to speak with federal workers who told us what they're facing and how they're trying to cope. Where do I get the money to put gas in my car? Where do I get the money to buy groceries or pay for car insurance? With an upcoming missed paycheck, we will be missing payments on our bills. We've had to resort to selling items around our house. It's a smack in the face. I'm really, really tired of feeling like a bargaining chip for a fight that's not mine. Reporter: You know, it's so important to remember these are real people we are talking about, with their livelihoods on the line.

