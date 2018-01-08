Transcript for Federal officials warn of road safety after viral dance challenge

That warninbout the Kiki challenge. It's the dance cranspired by jumping oucars.there haveeen some rious injuries and the federal gos gettingved and ABC's linsey dasere with the story.ood morning when Thi started outwas allfu was doing it. I thinkrge was to post arejumping ou of cars and leading in the icu a a warning some of theid're a to seeresulted ivi crashes. ??? Kiki doov??? are you riding say never ever leave ??? Reporter:ou've lik seen it, it makes a heart a Ng an imagine steering wh part othe Kiki challenge a viral sensatio PEOP posting videosf selves dancing to dre's song "In my feelings."moalf a million hashgs used on twi of peopleparticipating. Kiki ??? Reporter: Including celebries Ciara andill Smith T not a drbing trendhas one-up each other doing the Kiki while jumping out of mov cars. 18-year-old Anna warden Iowa tried to Kiki out of a C but end up being a th We were roundabout and I thought I would be a fundea to do Kiki challenge. Reporter: She fell, hit her head and was rushed T the hospit unconsou she was then treated for a skull fractu, blood clots and bleeding in brn. I'm the one that G majorly hurt. Eporter: Jalnoood risked serious injury with ts attempt tried to expin his"jimmy Kimmel live." The plan was he wasupposed toe wa I was going T jump on the hood continue dancing.orter: Incen T are proti warnings from rcement. Just days the national transportation safety board cautioned driversot participate. We jus this is a real unsafe drivingio th could L toes potentially injuries and. Rter: Police deparents have issued warnings a Al over the country and concern has spread woe. Factnbueveral re arrested after participating in the Challen D police inhain warned drive coue crimil ou seeompelled to do iter all tto ite Riley curry, take a a realcar. T I a real reet. Sairst. She got it. She dit. Re We do sayt don a positive way. Ciara a chaen her song and there W this dad whose young son isatting leukemia so in the hospil treatmt and so see H it can be done in a positive way jum out of cars, yeah. I know. So swe so set. Eust hop people know of a car. Don't think nee be some peoe do. It's official now. N't jump O of acar.up,heredible cle encounter caught

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.